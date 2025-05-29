CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUK) Issues Earnings Results

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust (LON:CTUKGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.01 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 93.37%.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 329.50 ($4.44) on Thursday. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 280.94 ($3.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 346.94 ($4.67). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 317.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 321.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £333.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

The Trust looks to generate long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of FTSE All-Share companies. The Trust is heavily biased towards companies that look capable of paying a reliable and growing income to shareholders. Given this emphasis the fund manager focuses on attractively valued, well established companies characterised by strong balance sheets and robust cash flow.

