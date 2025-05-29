LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 5.88% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Stock Up 2.6%

LogicMark stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714,938.40, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.76. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 141.96% and a negative return on equity of 124.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that LogicMark will post -54.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Company Profile

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

