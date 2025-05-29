LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 13,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 5.88% of LogicMark as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.
LogicMark Stock Up 2.6%
LogicMark stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714,938.40, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.76. LogicMark has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LogicMark
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Don’t Take Dick’s Sporting Goods Seriously? Big Mistake
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AutoZone Stock to Cross $4400 This Year: This Is Why
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Eli Lilly : A Breakout Biotech Powerhouse With Room to Run
Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.