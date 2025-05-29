Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Down 72.4% in May

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Swisscom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Swisscom Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $355.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.13). Swisscom had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

