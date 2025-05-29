Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC cut its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 174,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Asure Software by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

In other Asure Software news, Director Ben F. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,645 shares in the company, valued at $476,450. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Grace G. Lee sold 7,500 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $71,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,215 shares in the company, valued at $306,364.65. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $258.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Asure Software

Asure Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.