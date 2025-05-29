AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AT&T by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $27.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

