Cullen Investment Group LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $138.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.75. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

