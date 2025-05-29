Cullen Investment Group LTD. Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $914,090,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,647,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,604 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,433,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $899,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.1644 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

