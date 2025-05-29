Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $8.76 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 207,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,000. United States Steel accounts for 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $130,731,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,795,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,946,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,610,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after buying an additional 946,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,790,000 after buying an additional 929,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.37.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

