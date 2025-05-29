Trust Co of the South Grows Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.4% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DFGR stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.