Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for CAR Earnings

Posted by on May 29th, 2025

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s FY2027 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CARGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($14.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.72) by ($8.63). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $124.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 106.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

