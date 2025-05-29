Trust Co of the South Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after acquiring an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $268.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

