Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 958,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,179 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $88,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,947,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after acquiring an additional 346,369 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after acquiring an additional 425,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.