Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $21.62 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $96,180,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,704,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 995,043 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 242.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 444,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,618,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,587,000 after purchasing an additional 417,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after purchasing an additional 312,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.