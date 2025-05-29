Cormark Issues Optimistic Estimate for CVE:AEP Earnings

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Cormark raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEP. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Up 6.2%

CVE:AEP opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Atlas Engineered Products has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.13.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

