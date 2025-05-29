What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for CORT Q1 Earnings?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CORT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $1,110,809.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,399.18. This trade represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,352 shares of company stock worth $24,908,205. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

