What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Surmodics Q2 Earnings?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.32. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Surmodics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

