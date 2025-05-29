Emprise Bank Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Emprise Bank cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $178.77 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.87. The company has a market capitalization of $278.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

