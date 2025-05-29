iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

