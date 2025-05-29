Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $73.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
