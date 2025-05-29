Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,040 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $11,330,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

