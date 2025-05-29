Kera Capital Partners Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 11,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total value of $72,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $136.31 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 908.73, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

