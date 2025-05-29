NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE NKE opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

