Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Has $5.23 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

BSX opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,155 shares of company stock worth $19,556,047. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.