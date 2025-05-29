Marotta Asset Management Sells 10,441 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,441 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 14.29% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $8,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLSW opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $38.42.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

