Marotta Asset Management Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

