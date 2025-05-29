Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Hiley Hunt Wealth Management

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.29 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.