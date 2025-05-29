Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

