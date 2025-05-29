First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.98 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7%

CVS opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

