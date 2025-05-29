Park National Corp OH Has $24.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 637,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.