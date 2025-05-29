First Hawaiian Bank Sells 11,728 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 118,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

