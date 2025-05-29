SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Decreased by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

