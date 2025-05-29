Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cencora were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,309,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,508,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,460,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,757,000 after buying an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total value of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.97. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

