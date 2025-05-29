Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,119 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after purchasing an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.