First Hawaiian Bank Has $25.60 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,419 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,676,000 after acquiring an additional 339,637 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.