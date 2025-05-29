MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 897 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MS opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $142.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at $22,248,942.10. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

