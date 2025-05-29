International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $260.20 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $269.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

