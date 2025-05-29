MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 812 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,720,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $269.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.47.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

