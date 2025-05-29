Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 35% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 35% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 313,269 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average daily volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Eguana Technologies Stock Up 7.1%
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
