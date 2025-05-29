Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 35% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 35% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 313,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average daily volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

