Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 35% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) traded down 35% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 313,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,558% from the average session volume of 18,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

