E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 554,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 92,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
E3 Lithium Stock Up 2.3%
The stock has a market cap of C$66.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
