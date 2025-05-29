Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,959,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after purchasing an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,910,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CINF stock opened at $147.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $111.92 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

