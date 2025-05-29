SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 93.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,120 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

