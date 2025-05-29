First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point set a $260.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $223.95 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $234.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

