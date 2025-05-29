Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

