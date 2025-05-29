First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $571,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

