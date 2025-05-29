Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.34 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

