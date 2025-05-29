Fire Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,599.80. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

