4,675 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Bought by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $2,287,209.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,183,401.02. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,110 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $128.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

