Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,594 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

